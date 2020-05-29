WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast: Phase 3

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 10 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda celebrate the state reopening to Phase 3, with Gov. Pritzker lifting the stay at home order. They also chat about the IHSA delaying an announcement for the second straight day on summer contact days. Illinois athletics has a plan to bring football and men’s basketball players back starting next week, will they be able to follow the protocol? Plus other stories we covered this week.
Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/phase-3/id1495074631?i=1000476217523