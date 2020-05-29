WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast: Phase 3

WCIA -- The IHSA postponed a meeting Friday afternoon with athletic directors and any announcement regarding summer contact days. It's the second straight day for a delay, leaving high school athletes, coaches, administrators and parents in the dark about the future of sports this summer.

“The IHSA and Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) continue to work together to finalize Return to Play Guidelines focused on safely reuniting IHSA coaches and student-athletes within the guidelines of Phase Three of Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan and the IDPH’s best practice," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. "We refuse to compromise safety in this process, and anticipate being able to enact and educate our member schools on the Return to Play Guidelines by Monday, June 1.”