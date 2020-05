(WCIA) — On Episode 6 of the WCIA 3-in-1 podcast, Marlee Wierda hosts from the studio with Craig Choate joining via Zoom video chat. They discuss the results of the NFL Draft, recent Illinois Football transfers, and the NCAA’s support on the name-image-likeness rule. Plus, what they expect the world to look like after the pandemic.

Watch above, or listen here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/3-in-1-podcast/id1495074631?ign-mpt=uo%3D4