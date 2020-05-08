WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast: Goodbye Craig

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 7 of the 3-in-1 podcast, Craig Choate says goodbye after accepting a new job out of the business. Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda reminisce with Craig about his last 4.5+ years covering Central Illinois sports, both Illinois and high school. The team shares funny stories, memorable moments both on and off camera, along with the top moments and games. The gang also discusses the final 247Sports Class of 2020 basketball recruiting rankings and the most recent two episodes of ‘The Last Dance’.
