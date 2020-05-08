1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 2,887 new COVID-19 cases; 130 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast: Goodbye Craig

Sports

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 7 of the 3-in-1 podcast, Craig Choate says goodbye after accepting a new job out of the business. Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda reminisce with Craig about his last 4.5+ years covering Central Illinois sports, both Illinois and high school. The team shares funny stories, memorable moments both on and off camera, along with the top moments and games. The gang also discusses the final 247Sports Class of 2020 basketball recruiting rankings and the most recent two episodes of ‘The Last Dance’. 

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/3-in-1-podcast/id1495074631?ign-mpt=uo%3D4

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020