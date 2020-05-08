WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast: Goodbye Craig

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Urbana's Raevyn Russell certainly leaves behind quite a legacy. The three-sport standout led the Tigers in volleyball, basketball and softball. She'll suit up on the volleyball team for Southeastern Community College in the fall. Meanwhile a bond between four girls on one dance team is unbreakable. Villa Grove's Liberty Floyd, Shelbyville's Abby Hawes, Charleston's Ava Gardner and Sullivan's Ashlyn Bennett all are on their respective high school track teams. They also all compete together at Mattoon Dance Academy. Three of them are dancing at the next level as well, with Liberty going to McKendree, Abby to St. Ambrose and Ashlyn is headed to Illinois State's dance team. Ava plans to attend Lake Land and will coach dance at Mattoon.