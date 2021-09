(WCIA) — Marlee Wierda and Andy Olson break down Illinois’ 13-9 loss to Purdue, and where it all went wrong for the Illini. They discuss Bret Bielema’s decision to punt on 4th & 2, which yielded the same result after a similar decision against Maryland. Hear from Bielema on that call, plus more on Josh McCray’s career day, an improved secondary, and more.

Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Deja-Vu-at-Purdue-e17t7eh