(WCIA) — The WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast is back after a summer break, and WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns, Marlee Wierda, and Andy Olson are recapping the first win of the Bret Bielema era. Illinois defeated Nebraska 30-22 on Saturday. They break down the win, several standout players, and the impressive performance that led the Illini to college football’s first win, and a 1-0 start to the season.

Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Believe-in-Bielema-e16jk8l