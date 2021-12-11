WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Uber’d into a Win

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 96 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns, Marlee Wierda and Andy Olson breakdown Illinois basketball’s 83-79 loss to Arizona in the marquee non-conference game of the season for the Illini (7-3). Trent Frazier scored a team high 27 points, including 11-straight in a 19-0 first half run, Alfonso Plummer added 25 but the Wildcats (9-0) got 30 points from Bennedict Mathurin to lead them to victory after Arizona had to Uber to Champaign from Indianapolis after their flight got diverted Friday night.

