WCIA -- The Illinois Department of Public Health updated its All Sports Policy on Friday, as several regions across the state move into Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations or are close to moving into fewer restrictions. Regions 1, 2 and 5 are now into Phase 4, Tier 2 mitigations, meaning low-risk sports may restart. Other regions, including Region 6 that includes Champaign and Macon County, could move into Tier 2 mitigations as early as Saturday, if the metrics continue to improve.

Several metrics have to be met for regions to advance out of mitigations. To go from Tier 3 to Tier 2, the test positivity rate has to be below 12 percent for three consecutive days and on a 7-day average. In addition, staffed hospital and ICU beds have to be at least 20 percent available for three consecutive days and a sustained decline in COVID patients in the hospital on a 7-day average and 7 out of 10 days. For Region 6, which includes Champaign County and the surrounding areas, all metrics were met on Friday, except the last one.