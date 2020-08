CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- A Tuesday phone call quite literally changed Caroline Kerr's life. The St. Thomas More volleyball standout got an offer to play for Tennessee and the junior setter knew this was likely going to be the end of her recruitment.

"I seriously just could not be more excited and I was like shaking, honestly, thinking, 'This might be it,'" Kerr said during a Zoom call on Friday. "Their head coach and assistant coach are both setters so I know that I'm going to get some great training and make me the best that I can be and ultimately it was everything I needed in a school and it's so crazy that it ends up working out 100 percent completely."