CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 79 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Bret Beherns, Marlee Wierda and Andy Olson recap Illinois football’s 20-17 walk-off loss to Maryland on a game winning field goal, as the Illini fall to 1-3 on the season, 1-1 in the Big Ten.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/WCIA-3-in-1-Pod-Turtle-Power-e17hcl0