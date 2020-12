CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Bart Miller spent the majority of his 25-plus minute introductory press conference with reporters on Tuesday talking about philosophy and what he brings to the table as the new Illinois offensive line coach. But everything he talked about boils down to one quote.

"I want the meanest, toughest, nastiest dudes on the field," Miller said. "That's what I've done at every place I've been, that's how we fostered things at Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, Wyoming, you name it. I thing that's the only way to play the game."