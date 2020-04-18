WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Sign of the Times

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — On episode 4 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Bret Beherns hosts from the studio with Craig Choate and Marlee Wierda joining from their apartments. The crew talks about the IHSA not canceling spring sports Friday, despite Governor J.B. Pritzker announcing schools would be closed the rest of the semester. Plenty of Illinois basketball news as well with Luke Goode committing during the recording, becoming the first Class of 2021 recruit for the Illini. Ayo becomes declares for the draft, Adam Miller still hasn’t signed but named Mr. Basketball, and more!