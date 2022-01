MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCIA) — In episode 99 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 76-53 win at Minnesota, in the Illini’s first game since Dec. 22 following a COVID-19 pause. Kofi Cockburn put up a game high 29 points and 10 rebounds for his 36th career double-double, as the team improves to 10-3 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten play. It’s the first time since the 2010-11 season that the program has opened up conference play with three straight wins.