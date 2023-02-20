((WCIA)) — In episode 182 of the WCIA3-in-1 Pod, Brice Bement and Andy Olson discuss the Illini’s 78-69 win at home over Minnesota, making it their 3rd game in 6 days.

Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/RJ-Nips-the-Yips-e1v9t96