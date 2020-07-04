WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Phase 4

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 15 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda break down the new IHSA approved protocols that allow competitions to return. They also hear from Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler on his comments this week both on social media and talking with the media, concerned about college football returning. An Illini baseball player gets an invite to training camp as Major League Baseball starts practicing once again and the Illinois golf teams get a big time gift and a new home course.