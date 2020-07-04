WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Phase 4

WCIA -- Stage 2 of the IHSA Return to Play Guidelines have been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The new protocols come with a new name, as it will now be referred to as Phase 4 Return to Play Guidelines, to match the wording used by Gov. Pritzker in the state's Restore Illinois plan. The IHSA Stage 1 Return To Play Guidelines, which were implemented on June 5, will now be referred to as the Phase 3 Return To Play Guidelines, as a result.

“Safety remains at the forefront of everything that the IHSA is doing as we move into Phase 4 and beyond,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the SMAC and IDPH in recognizing the physical, mental, and emotional benefits for our student-athletes and coaches as they progress into training in a more traditional practice setting. Our focus now shifts to continuing to work with state leadership to determine how to provide the safest environment possible for fall sports.”