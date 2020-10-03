WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: OctoberFest

WATSEKA (WCIA) -- Natalie Schroeder is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Watseka senior golfer has been one of the area's best and most consistent players this fall, winning the Twin Valley Conference tournament championship with an 84. Her mark was six shots clear of the field and helped her win the conference's player of the year award. Schroeder says she hopes to play at the next level, but despite all her success, always keeps her work in the classroom first and foremost.

"I have to keep up my grades because if I wasn't able to do that, I wouldn't be able to play golf," she said. "In the classroom is definitely my number one priority over anything and everything because golf you can only play for some many years but school is what you're going to get your major in and lead you in life."