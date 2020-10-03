WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: OctoberFest

WCIA — In episode 24 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda break down training camp so far for the Illinois football team. With the first game at Wisconsin just 22 days away, the Illini have finally started padded practices. Hear from head coach Lovie Smith, safeties Sydney Brown and Derrick Smith, as well as cornerback Nate Hobbs. Also, a temporary restraining order against the IHSA and its Return to Play Guidelines was denied, what it means moving forward.
Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/OctoberFest-ekhau2/a-a3e5h2s