WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: “Nobody likes Illinois”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 102 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson breakdown Illinois basketball’s 68-53 win over Michigan, as the Illini improve to 6-0 in Big Ten play. Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his ninth-straight double-double, Trent Frazier put up 18 points, with 16 coming in the second half, and Alfonso Plummer added 15 in the victory. The Wolverines played without their All-American center Hunter Dickinson, who missed the game with medical reasons.

