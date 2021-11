MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WCIA) — No. 10 Illinois basketball committed 26 turnovers, Marquette turned those miscues into 28 points and the Illini (2-1) lost their first game of the season Monday night. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda recap the disappointing effort, especially down the stretch, for the Orange and Blue in episode 88 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/marq-it-down-golden-eagles-hand-illini-first-loss-in/id1495074631?i=1000542059358