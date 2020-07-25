WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Losing it

(WCIA) — On Episode 18 of the WCIA 3-in-1 podcast, Marlee Wierda is losing her mind–among all else. The clock continues to tick on high school sports, with the IHSA not yet announcing what will happen with the fall season. The future isn’t looking so bright though, after the IHSA postponed another board meeting a week, and the Illinois Elementary School Association announcing they won’t play junior high schools. With Bret Beherns on vacation, Marlee hosts the podcast solo, recapping the week and the timeline of IHSA events. She also spoke to Unity athletic director Scott Hamilton, and how he’s managing the turn of events in Tolono. On the bright side though, baseball is back!
Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Losing-it-eh74k0