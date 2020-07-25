WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Losing it

(WCIA) -- Less than 8 hours after he announced his de-commitment from Bowling Green State, Zachary Barlev joined the Illinois Football program. The 3-star offensive lineman made his verbal commitment to the Orange and Blue on Friday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman is ranked as a Top-50 prospect in Illinois, and is the second in-state signee for the Class of 2021. Barlev had other offers including Columbia, Harvard, and Eastern Illinois. Barlev is the 15th commitment in the Illini Class of 2021.