(WCIA) --Illini Kicker James McCourt had a feeling there was going to be a game-winning kick this week. His hunch was right.

"I wrote it in my notebook that a game winner was going to come this week. For some reason, and my mom even texted me later in the week saying 'I have a good feeling about this week'." says McCourt. "I held on to that belief, and even in the times after the two missed kicks, I remembered what I wrote in my notebook, and I knew that this moment would come I have to deliver."