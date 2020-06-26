WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Just Like Old Times

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 14 of the WCIA 3-in-1 podcast, Bret Beherns hosts with special guest Craig Choate in studio. The former WCIA 3 weekend sports anchor fills in for Marlee Wierda, who is on vacation. Bret and Craig chat about the state moving into Phase 4 and what that means for pro, college and high school sports. They discuss Craig buying season tickets for Illini football and how he feels about attending games this fall. Also, hear from new Illini basketball signee Brandon Lieb, who talked with Bret 1-on-1 over FaceTime after committing on Thursday.