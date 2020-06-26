WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Just Like Old Times

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Lou Hernandez doesn't have a COVID-19 playbook for how to get players in shape during a pandemic. The Illinois football strength and conditioning coach often keeps workout notes to reference, sometimes even years later, but he doesn't have anything written down for what he's dealing with right now. So he's getting creative.

The Illini are working out in small groups, nine players and one coach, to comply with the state and school regulations to try and contain the spread of coronavirus. The lifting and conditioning starts at 7 a.m. and runs thru the early afternoon, as Hernandez and his staff try to get their players ready for the fall. About 35 players are currently on campus, some came back from their three month break at home in shape, while others had taken a step back. Hernandez had to do baseline testing to evaluate a starting point, even telling some of his guys to take it slow.