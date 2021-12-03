WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Illi-Rout-gers

In episode 94 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 86-51 blowout win over Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Alfonso Plummer is on a career high heater, scoring 20+ points for the fourth straight game, he’s never done that before. The Utah transfer’s game high 24 points led the Illini (6-2, 1-0), who also got 13 points and 15 rebounds from Kofi Cockburn for his 31st career double-double. Jacob Grandison pitched in 16 as well.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/illi-rout-gers/id1495074631?i=1000543922838