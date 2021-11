CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 87 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson breakdown Illinois basketball 92-53 win over Arkansas State, fueled by Coleman Hawkins’ career game. The sophomore forward scored a game high 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to pace the Illini (2-0) to the blowout win, in the season debut of Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hawkin-s-the-spotlight/id1495074631?i=1000541670742