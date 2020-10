CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- It normally takes the Illinois football team longer to go through security, board the private charter plane and take off, than the actual flight time to Madison. The 40-ish minute trip to Wisconsin is a thing of the past for the Illini this season, as they will bus across state lines instead. COVID-19 has impacted travel plans for college football teams across the country this fall, including Illinois, as safety and budget constraints are more important now than ever.

The Illini will head north on Thursday as they get set to play the 14th-ranked Badgers on Friday night at 7 p.m. The team will undergo its Big Ten mandated antigen testing on Thursday morning, before hopping on the bus for the 250-mile one-way trip to Wisconsin. The tests are handled by two third-party companies, Biodesix, Inc., a leading diagnostic company with a focus on lung disease, and Quidel Corporation, the manufacturer of the FDA-authorized SOFIA 2 SARS rapid antigen test. The rapid result tests will be administered once again on Friday morning before the game.