WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Flyin’ Solo

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Little has changed for Illinois football strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez, despite the world around him looking a lot different. The workouts are essentially the same, minus a few tweaks, and the end goal is identical to any other season: get players ready to take the field.

"We are preparing right now to play football and we're going to do everything that we need to do to play football," Hernandez said. "As far as we know right now, it's still football so want to train our guys to do everything that they can do to be successful. To take care of themselves and do everything they need to do on the football field."