WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Flyin’ Solo

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 17 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Bret Beherns hosts solo with Marlee on vacation. Bret breaks down the last week in high school sports news, with the IHSA getting sued, handing all decision making in its Return to Play guidelines over to the IDPH, ISBE and Governor’s office, plus a change in policy after allowing coaches to remove masks outside. Bret also discusses the Illinois athletics briefing with athletic director Josh Whitman, Chancellor Robert Jones and Director of Sports Medicine Randy Ballard. They update the status of their testing and plans to play all fall sports. Finally, CI Living Co-Host and Illinois/Pacers public address announcer Tim Sinclair joins from his quarantine in Orlando, as he gets set to work for the NBA in its return.
Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/3-in-1-podcast/id1495074631