CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Bret Bielema has rounded out his first signing class as the Illinois Football head coach, landing two Class of 2021 recruits during the February signing period.

Bielema's first two high school signees include Dwayne Johnson out of Georgia, and Alabama native Josh McCray. Johnson is a 3-star linebacker, at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. Meanwhile, McCray will add a boost to the running back room as a 3-star prospect. The two February signees will join the 14 other players who signed back in December during the Lovie Smith tenure. The Class of 2021 is ranked 14th in the Big Ten, and 75th in the country.