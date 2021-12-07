WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Carving up the Hawkeyes in their arena

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WCIA) — In episode 95 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda breakdown Illinois basketball’s 87-83 win over Iowa on their home court, the first win for the Illini at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since 2017. Marlee was at the game in Iowa City and recaps what she saw sitting courtside, as the Illini improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/carving-up-the-hawkeyes-in-their-arena/id1495074631?i=1000544177811