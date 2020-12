WCIA -- Jacksonville football coach and Illinois High School Football Coaches Association president Mark Grounds never had a conversation with former Illini football coach Lovie Smith. It only took a few hours on the job for Grounds to hear from new Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who called Grounds Saturday morning about 10 a.m.

"I think it shows that he gets it," Grounds said. "We are pleased that when he's been on the job less than five hours, he felt it was important to reach out and say, 'Hey I want to unify the state coaches and have my staff from tip-to-tip of the state to recruit."