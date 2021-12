WCIA — In episode 97 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns, Marlee Wierda, and Andy Olson breakdown Illinois’ win over Missouri to take home the Braggin’ Rights Trophy for the first time since 2017. They talk Kofi’s big day, the Illini’s shooting behind the arc, and the energy in St. Louis.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/braggin/id1495074631?i=1000545889414