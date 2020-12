INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WCIA) -- Ayo Dosunmu tied a game high with 18 points for Illinois, to go along with a surprise 15 from Giorgi Bezhanishvili, but Baylor used its stout defense and high powered back court on its way to an 82-69 win in the Jimmy V Classic Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Bears transfer Adam Flagler scored 18 points off the bench and was one of four players in double-figures for Baylor. Preseason All-American Jared Butler had an off night, scoring 12 points on 18 shots. Davion Mitchell put up 15 points and MaCio Teague had 11, as Baylor remained unbeaten this season.