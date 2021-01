CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier combined to score 49 points, leading No. 19 Illinois to an 80-75 upset win over No. 7 Iowa Friday night at State Farm Center. Dosunmu put up 19 first half points on his way to a 25-point game, his best scoring output in a month. Frazier's 24 points are the most in a game for him since his sophomore season.

Both teams were coming off extended breaks due to COVID-19 postponements from their opponents but it didn't show early. Despite not playing for 10 days, the Illini (11-5, 7-3 B1G) started out strong scoring 14 points before the first media timeout. Jacob Grandison once again got the starting nod for the second straight game, bringing energy from the tip. The Holy Cross transfer netted his first double-double as an Illini, scoring 11 points and tying a game high with 10 rebounds.