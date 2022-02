CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 116 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns, Andy Olson and Brice Bement recap Illinois basketball’s 86-83 loss to Ohio State on Thursday night in front of a sold out State Farm Center crowd. Illini head coach Brad Underwood was ejected for the first time in his career late in the second half and his team nearly came back from down 16 with less than six minutes to play.

