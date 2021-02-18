Watson wins Athlete of the Week

HOOPESTON (WCIA) — Ali Watson is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week after the senior scored her 1,000th career point. The Cornjerkers standout started her season with three-straight double-doubles and is leading the team both on and off the court. Watson signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball next season at Lake Land Community College in Mattoon but says she’s enjoying every minute of her last prep season.

“I didn’t know that was the basket I needed it,” Watson said about her scoring milestone. “It was very exciting and I was very excited we could even have a season this year. To know that I could even make that goal. I definitely could not have made it without my teammates and my coaches pushing me.”

