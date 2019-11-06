Watseka football making history

WATSEKA (WCIA) — The Watseka football team is doing things no other Warriors squad has accomplished in the last decade and a half. The Warriors won their first playoff game since 2003 last Saturday, taking down Tremont.

“It’s where we want to be, it’s where were building towards,” Watseka head coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. “It’s exciting and all their hard work is paying off and that’s a cool thing for the kids to see.”

The path only gets tougher from here for the Warriors (7-3) though, as they travel to No. 1 Knoxville on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The

“We’ve improved a lot as the season has gone on, and if we continue to do that this week we think we can be in good shape to stick around with them and pull an upset,” Hilgendorf added.

A win would make even more history for Watseka, the last team to win eight games in a season was back in 1993.

“I grew up watching all of our teams play the game, and now being there and doing it after all this time feels awesome,” Watseka junior receiver Conner Curry said.