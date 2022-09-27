WATSEKA (WCIA) — Watseka football won’t suit up this Friday night, electing to forfeit its game against Seneca. Warriors athletic director Barry Bauer says several issues are to blame for the cancellation to the Irish.

“We get back some players next week from concussion protocol, other injuries and eligibility issues,” Bauer said in a text Tuesday. “We are hopeful that we will play the last three weeks.”

Watseka won its Week 1 game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm but has lost its last four games under first year head coach Max Fransen. The Warriors called off varsity football last fall as well, citing low turnout in the program in mid-September.