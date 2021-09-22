Watseka cancels varsity football the rest of the season

WATSEKA (WCIA) — The Watseka football team won’t play varsity football the rest of the season, the school announced on Wednesday. The Warriors will continue to play a junior varsity only schedule, for the remaining four games left on their schedule. Watseka is 1-3 on the season, with their lone victory coming as a week one forfeit from Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman. Opponents will be rewarded a forfeit win, if they can’t find a game, Watseka was scheduled to face Clifton Central this Friday night. The other area team left on their schedule is Week 9 against Iroquois West.

“This was obviously a very tough decision to make for everyone involved,” Watseka athletic director Barry Bauer said in a statement. “But we felt based on an abundance of season-ending injuries, low student participation, and numerous other contributing factors, this decision is in the best interest of the program and for the current athletes.”

Watseka is the third area program to cancel the remainder of its varsity season, joining Urbana and Sullivan-Okaw Valley.