WATCH: Bret Bielema talks positive COVID test

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Listen to Bret Bielema’s whole press conference with media addressing his positive COVID-19 test. Bielema will miss Saturday’s game at Iowa, and assistant head coach George McDonald will be the acting head coach.

George McDonald was always going to be the one to take over for Bielema in this scenario, a plan formulated as far back as the Spring.



"This is something I've thought about since last, really February when I hired my staff." pic.twitter.com/hLi9lYZkFp — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) November 17, 2021

Bielema described his symptoms as mild. He will be involved with the team’s gameplanning digitally but will be required to stop communicating with the team an hour and a half before Saturday’s 1 p.m. game.

#Illini HC Bret Bielema "extremely disappointed" to not accompany his team to Iowa this week.



Bielema tested for COVID-19 on Saturday after a recruiting trip, and was negative. Tested again on Monday as a precaution, and was positive. pic.twitter.com/DMIR7Udp4P — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) November 17, 2021

The Illini need the win against the Hawkeyes to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive. It’s a 1 p.m. kickoff at Iowa at Fox Sports 1.