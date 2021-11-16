WATCH: Bret Bielema talks positive COVID test

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Listen to Bret Bielema’s whole press conference with media addressing his positive COVID-19 test. Bielema will miss Saturday’s game at Iowa, and assistant head coach George McDonald will be the acting head coach.
Bielema described his symptoms as mild. He will be involved with the team’s gameplanning digitally but will be required to stop communicating with the team an hour and a half before Saturday’s 1 p.m. game.
The Illini need the win against the Hawkeyes to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive. It’s a 1 p.m. kickoff at Iowa at Fox Sports 1.