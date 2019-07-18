WATCH: Bezhanishvili salsa dances at Illini Fest in Chicago

CHICAGO (WCIA) — The Big Ten Media days took precedence for Illinios athletic events Chicago, but Illinois Basketball forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili stole the show at Illini Fest.

The event in Chicago saw other notable attendees including Illinois Football head coach Lovie Smith, and athletic director Josh Whitman. Meanwhile, Bezhanishvili took to the stage, and gave salsa dance lessons to those attending the event at Millennium Park.

“It was really fun, it’s great energy here, and it’s really fun, says Bezhanishvili. “[There are] a lot of people who used to go to our university, and people who go to the university right now. It’s a fun environment, big orange family here.”

Bezhanishvili had a breakout freshman season, he was the only player to start all 33 games on the season, and broke the previous freshman scoring record of 34 points by Deon Thomas that had stood for 29 years.