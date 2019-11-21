WATCH Adam Miller commitment LIVE

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s top recruiting target Adam Miller announces his college choice on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and WCIA 3 will stream the ceremony from Chicago LIVE on our digital channels. The 4-star guard originally from Peoria plays at Morgan Park and is ranked 32nd in the country, according to 247Sports. Miller will decide between Illinois, Arizona or Louisville, but has said he will not sign a National Letter of Intent until the spring.
Here’s how to watch Miller’s commitment ceremony LIVE, on our WCIA 3 News Now page, the WCIA 3 Facebook page or the WCIA 3 app on your phone.