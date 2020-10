CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Trevon Sidney has had Oct. 24 circled on his calendar for awhile. The Illinois wide receiver turns 23 the same day the Illini open their season at No. 16 Wisconsin. The day and game will be a big step in the right direction for Sidney, who got hurt last Oct. 5 at Minnesota. The leg injury was season ending, with the California native spending 10 months recovering.

"I just love this game and I've given too much to let anything stop me so as long as I can keep going and keep fighting for as long as I can push thru, I'm just going to keep playing," Sidney said during his first time talking with the media this year. "It's been a year since I've played football so I just really can't wait to get out and play. That Minnesota game, I was starting to get a rhythm, starting to get comfortable again. This team is really good and I think we can do something special."