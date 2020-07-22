Warriors have time on their side, hoping to compete this winter

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — The Tuscola basketball team is back on the court for summer contact days, except there isn’t really much contact thanks to social distancing. Per IHSA regulations, players and coaches must wear masks, and they’re limited to dribbling and shooting drills. Even during uncertain times, they’re hopeful they can have a season.

“It’s always in the back of your mind,” says senior guard Grant Hardwick. “We just try to keep that positive energy.”

With the IHSA casting some doubt on the fall season, the Warriors have time on their side. They said they feel safer being a winter sport, with the first game of the season not scheduled until late-November. But for athletes like Hardwick who play more than one sport, they’re hoping to get at least one of their senior seasons.

“Basketball has always been my second-favorite sport, I love football, but basketball I’ve always loved it too,” says Hardwick. “So if I can’t play football, at least I got basketball. I’m just hoping that I can get one of those sports with the circumstances we have right now.”

Tuscola basketball head coach Justin Bozarth has similar thoughts. While the team feels more certain they can resume winter sports as usual, he hopes all sports at Tuscola High School are able to compete in some fashion.

“I would like to see every single sport that we offer here be played in some way,” says Bozarth. “So if that means the basketball season has to get shortened to see that our other sports and our other athletes get to play those particular things, I would sign that dotted line if you could guarantee all of our sports could get played.”

The first official practice of the 2020 basketball season is scheduled to begin on November 9th.