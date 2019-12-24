Ware embracing injury as bowl game approaches

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is playing in the Redbox bowl in California, and for many players the trip out west is a trip back home. Delano Ware is one of the seven Illini with ties to the Golden State, and he’s not letting an injury stop him from playing against California.

In fact, it hasn’t even stopped him all season. The sophomore defensive back broke his wrist against Minnesota earlier this season, then missed the next four games after that. He’s since been playing with a club on his hand, while reaching 21 tackles to end the regular season.

“I’m blessed to be back and play again, they told me I had a choice, and I just can’t back off I love football, I can’t just be on the sidelines, I want to play with my teammates as well,” says Ware.”At first it was difficult, I didn’t know how to play with [the club], but it’s mindset. I can still do everything I can, I’m still picking off balls, interceptions, stuff like that, making plays, tackles. It’s no different I’m used to it.”

This game holds some extra weight for Ware as well. The Richmond, CA native was overlooked by several Pac-12 teams in high school. He’s looking to prove himself as a key component to the Illinois defense.

Kick-off for the Redbox Bowl against California is at 3 P.M. CT in Santa Clara, CA.