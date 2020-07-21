Waiting for fall sports is an “emotional roller coaster”

(WCIA) — The clock is ticking as high schools wait to begin their fall season, yet there haven not been any official decisions made on whether or not the season will resume as planned. For athletic directors and coaches, they describe the process as frustrating.

“This whole thing has been really challenging,” says Scott Hamilton, athletic director at Unity high School. “This got put off to next week, and this gets put off to next week, it’s challenging, just the emotional roller coaster of it all.”

The IHSA Board of Directors was initially scheduled to meet on Wednesday July 22, but the board meeting has now been pushed back a week. Instead they will meet on July 29th, before meeting with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the State Board of Education.

Athletic directors such as Hamilton are pushing for a decision to be made–he’s also the head football coach at Unity. He wants the Rockets to be able to have a season one way or another, he’s even open to the possibly of a spring season. However, for that to be executed, he says they’re needs to be a decision soon.

The first official football practice is scheduled for August 10th, with the first game set for August 28th. Head football coach and athletic director at Arcola High School, Nick Lindsey is also met with some of the same concerns.

“At this point, I think we’re all just kind of over the speculation, and the what-if game,” says Lindsey. “I think it’s really difficult for these kids who have been putting in a lot of time in the weight room, and training and all that stuff, that we’re all unsure of what’s going on. They look at us for answers, and we don’t have them, and I don’t know that anybody has answers, so it’s just so hard on everybody right now.”

Arcola is scheduled to open the season at Tri-County, Unity will play at Illinois Valley Central.