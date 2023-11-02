WINDSOR (WCIA) — Gabby Vonderheide is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg volleyball player is leading the Hatchets this season to its first sectional title since 2017 Wednesday night, beating Cerro Gordo-Bement.

The last time the program made it this far, it finished runner-up. The Hatchets advance to face Cissna Park Friday night for the chance to go back to state.

“Sophomore and junior year we lost in sectionals, so just this year it was just awesome being my senior year,” Vonderheide said. “I think we need to work on everything in practice today and just work hard. I know that team is going to be good so just work hard in practice and just go in and play our game.”

