VILLA GROVE (WCIA) — The standard has been set for Villa Grove football under head coach Heath Wilson. The Blue Devils have qualified for the postseason every year a postseason has been played in Wilson’s tenure, sans the COVID-19 spring 2021 season when no playoffs were contested.

Now the Blue Devils want more. Getting past that elusive first round is on their mind, it’s something that hasn’t happened for the program since 2015. Coming off a 6-4 season, the players are hungry to leave their mark in a positive way.

“Personally, every rep I just think of that number,” Villa Grove senior defensive tackle Logan Turner said about last year’s record. “I wanna at least get 7-2. Of course it’d be awesome to go 9-0, but just trying to build and at least better than we were last year.”



“I felt last season, we went pretty well,” Villa Grove senior Brady Clodfelder said. “Feel like we should’ve made it a little bit further in the playoffs than we ended up.”

Villa Grove gets two of its top playmakers back on offense, led by quarterback Layne Rund and Clodfelder at receiver. The defense will look to once again be a strength, after allowing a conference best 19.4 points per game last season, holding opponents to a touchdown or less in four of their 10 games.

Villa Grove opens its season hosting new Lincoln Prairie opponent Sullivan-Okaw Valley Aug. 25.