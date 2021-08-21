Villa Grove returns plenty of talent ahead of 2021 season

VILLA GROVE (WCIA) — Villa Grove football won’t be playing with Heritage this fall after the school dissolved the Villa Grove-Heritage co-op ahead of the 2021 season. Head coach Heath Wilson says they’ll only lose up to five players, and they also return plenty of starters on both sides of the ball. The team kicked off the season with a scrimmage on Friday night, giving them a small taste for what’s ahead this week.

“The community has been great all week,” says Wilson. “The atmosphere is great and the kids are excited, and we’re itching to get at it.”

The Blue Devils went 3-3 in the spring, but they’re looking to build off that momentum. They’ve made the playoffs for three-straight seasons, and know they can do it with the talent on their team.

“I actually think we’re going to go pretty far,” says defensive end Daeline Price. “I think we’re going to make the playoffs and maybe make a run in the playoffs.”

“Honestly we just want to go as far as we can into the playoffs, and hopefully get a state title,” says running back Elijah Kiesel.

Villa Grove will open the season at Fisher on August 27th.