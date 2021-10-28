Vederian Lowe on track to be back against Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is back at home this weekend after their best road win in a decade.

The Illini have an outside shot at bowl eligibility, making Saturday’s game with Rutgers an almost must win. The offensive line should have left tackle Vederian Lowe back after the senior left during the first half against Penn State. Head coach Bret Bielema says as long as there are no setbacks, he will be playing.

Chase Brown has already been cleared to play after coming out of the game late. The Illini may also have Seth Coleman back after he has missed several weeks. Coleman has practiced all week, and Bielema says if he is not back against Rutgers then he should be good for Minnesota.