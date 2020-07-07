Ursula Beck Classic postponed

DECATUR (WCIA) — Professional tennis will not make a stop in Decatur this year. The Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic announced on Tuesday it has postponed its tournament for this year due to COVID-19.

“This was a disappointing day for our tennis community and the City of Decatur,” tournament director Chuck Kuhle said. “Unfortunately, ever since the announcement on opening professional men’s tennis with our $25,000 men’s event a couple weeks ago, things seem to have just gone the other way for the tennis world.

The United States Tennis Association canceled several ITF World Tour events planned for August in the United States, including Lexington, KY, Landisville, PA, Concord, MA, Memphis, TN. The event in Decatur was planned for Aug. 17-23.

“Several high-profile professional tennis players have contracted COVID-19 and the country as a whole has had more outbreaks. On the bright side, our committee was encouraged by the strong sponsorship pledged this year which nearly matched what we experienced in 2019. To have that kind of support in a year like this was unbelievable. We look forward to returning to the Fairview Tennis Center in 2021.”