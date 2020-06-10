Urbana’s Cross commits, signs with Southern Illinois

URBANA (WCIA) — When Chris Cross got the call, it didn’t take long for him to say yes. The Urbana senior basketball player got an offer from Southern Illinois University Carbondale head coach Bryan Mullins recently, and accepted, following several of his family members who were also Salukis.

“It’s where my family grew up,” Cross said. “All my uncles went to Carbondale High School and my uncle Joshua Cross went to SIU as well. The town really knows my family really well and when Coach Mullins called and told me had a spot on the team and he told me it would be free, it was a no-brainer and I told him I was ready to go.”

Cross kept his commitment quiet until Tuesday night, announcing his decision in front of several dozen family and friends outside Urbana High School. The 6-foot-1 guard helped the Tigers win back-to-back Regional championships, including the first one in 30 years in 2019.