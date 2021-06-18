Urbana ties for third, four area athletes win gold at Class 2A boys’ state track and field meet

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — The refreshment coolers for athletes are an important part of a track and field state championship meet but they got plenty of use Friday at O’Brien Field. With temps in the mid-90’s and a heat advisory in place, the IHSA pushed all running events back three hours, making for a unique set of circumstances for all the athletes competing.

“The brutal heat that was tough,” Mahomet-Seymour high jumper and sprinter CJ Shoaf said. “I was trying to stay cool but it was hard.”

Through the heat, Shoaf still managed to win the high jump title, clearing 6-foot-9, half a foot better than second.

“Definitely worth the wait,” Shoaf said. “It was sad I wasn’t able to compete last year and have another shot at the state championship. It was definitely worth the wait, being able to get in and become state champion.”

Once teams got on the track, it was Urbana who emerged as a challenger for a trophy thanks to a 4×100 win and an individual title for Daniel Mboyo in long jump.

“We’ve just been practicing really hard since the pandemic,” Daniel Mboyo said. “A lot of people have been seeing it as an obstacle but we’ve really embraced it and seen it as a time to get better. I’m just happy we could bring it back to Urbana.”

With two events to go the Tigers found themselves outside the top three, but Jeremiah Hamilton was able to just edge out Kyle Burgoni, who won the 100-meter dash, to give Urbana the tie for third place and their first team trophy since 1942.

“When I come home from college, I’m going to show my coaches, show my friends from college,” Hamilton said. “When I grew up, I’m going to show my kids, like ‘Hey we did this at one point.’ We made history, so I’m happy.”

To see full results from the 2A championships, click here: https://live.athletic.net/meets/10342/winners