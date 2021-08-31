Urbana football cancels varsity season this fall

URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana won’t play another down of varsity football this fall. The Tigers have officially punted their season, according to athletic director Steve Waller.

“It became a collaborative decision based on a young inexperienced roster and player safety,” Waller said.

Means Central is looking for a game Week 4, Danville Week 9

Urbana will still play a junior varsity schedule, with the goal of returning to varsity contests this time next year. The decision to not suit up right now leaves their eight remaining opponents searching for games last minute, including Central in Week 4 and Danville in Week 9. The Tigers lost 65-0 to Centennial Friday night in the season opener.

This is the second straight season Urbana will not play varsity football after the program elected not to suit up in the COVID-19 shortened spring season.